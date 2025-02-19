Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Threats Weigh on Global Markets

The U.S. stock futures fell following President Trump's tariff threats targeting auto, semiconductor, and pharmaceutical imports. Global stocks faced pressure, with European markets extending losses. Investors view these tariffs as bargaining tools, with the Fed's upcoming decisions influencing the market sentiment.

In a move that injected caution into global markets, U.S. stock futures fell on Wednesday as President Donald Trump issued fresh tariff threats on auto, semiconductor, and pharmaceutical imports. This follows his recent imposition of a 10% tariff on Chinese imports, with plans for future tariffs on Mexican and Canadian goods.

European stocks extended losses, primarily due to a decline in UK equities amid rising inflation. Meanwhile, markets were rattled by Trump's announcement of impending 25% tariffs on pharmaceuticals and chips, which he plans to apply to the auto sector soon.

Market reactions have been relatively subdued, as investors consider Trump's tariffs as minor bargaining tools. The U.S. Fed's recent meetings, coupled with international discussions regarding the Ukraine ceasefire, have accentuated investor unease. European leaders' support for Ukraine and upcoming elections could also impact future market dynamics.

