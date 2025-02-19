Rajasthan's Visionary Budget 2025: A Leap Towards Sustainable Growth and Development
Rajasthan's 2025-26 budget, presented by Deputy CM Diya Kumari, prioritizes infrastructure, tourism, and green energy. Proposals include widespread employment opportunities, extensive infrastructure projects, solar subsidies, industrial growth initiatives, and a strong focus on climate change and sustainability. The budget aims for comprehensive state development, fulfilling 58% of manifesto promises.
In a bold move towards sustainability and development, Rajasthan's Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister, Diya Kumari, presented the ambitious 2025-26 budget on Wednesday, focusing on roads, tourism, employment, and green energy.
Highlighting infrastructure advancements, the budget allocates over Rs 5,000 crore for highways and flyover projects and Rs 60,000 crore for nine green field expressways. In a push for enhanced connectivity, significant investments target metro expansions, piped water access, and airport developments.
With an eye on job creation, 1.25 lakh new recruits are planned across state departments. The budget also emphasizes industrial growth, showcasing initiatives like the 'Single Window - One Stop Shop'. Notably, a Green Growth Credit policy promotes eco-friendly investments, while 11.34% of the budget supports green initiatives.
