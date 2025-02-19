Left Menu

Assam Prepares for Grand Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inspected the venue for Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the event. Sarma emphasized showcasing Assam's cultural heritage and investment potentials. Preparations are being finalized, with the event scheduled for February 25-26.

Guwahati | Updated: 19-02-2025 21:55 IST
Assam is gearing up for the much-anticipated Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit. On Wednesday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the event venue to ensure that everything is on track for the two-day summit, which will see Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurate proceedings on February 25.

Ahead of the summit, Sarma chaired a comprehensive meeting with fellow ministers and senior government officers, emphasizing the importance of highlighting both the state's cultural richness and its promising investment opportunities. The summit's culmination will witness Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's presence at the valedictory session.

Meticulous preparations are underway, with a focus on constructing seminar halls, pavilion areas, and exhibition spaces. The chief minister has also underscored the necessity of seamless arrangements related to accommodation, dining, and session logistics, aiming at a successful showcase of the state's potential on a national stage.

