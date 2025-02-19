Assam Prepares for Grand Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit

Assam is gearing up for the much-anticipated Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit. On Wednesday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the event venue to ensure that everything is on track for the two-day summit, which will see Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurate proceedings on February 25.

Ahead of the summit, Sarma chaired a comprehensive meeting with fellow ministers and senior government officers, emphasizing the importance of highlighting both the state's cultural richness and its promising investment opportunities. The summit's culmination will witness Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's presence at the valedictory session.

Meticulous preparations are underway, with a focus on constructing seminar halls, pavilion areas, and exhibition spaces. The chief minister has also underscored the necessity of seamless arrangements related to accommodation, dining, and session logistics, aiming at a successful showcase of the state's potential on a national stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)