Unions Urge Trump to Revive American Shipbuilding Industry
Major labor unions have called on former President Donald Trump to invigorate American shipbuilding and enforce tariffs against China. They argue that China's dominance in ship manufacturing negatively impacts U.S. workers and national security. The unions previously petitioned under the Biden administration to address China's influence.
In an effort to revitalize the American shipbuilding industry, leaders of four major labor unions have appealed to former President Donald Trump for support. They are urging the imposition of tariffs and strong penalties against China, advocating that the latter's dominance in ship manufacturing is detrimental to U.S. workers and national security.
The unions argue that China's extensive shipbuilding operations, which produced over 1,000 vessels in 2023, dwarf the American output of fewer than 10 ships. They highlight the significant government backing received by Chinese shipyards, which saw more than USD 100 billion in support between 2010 and 2018.
In response to these concerns, Trump has previously floated the idea of increasing shipbuilding efforts in the United States, with potential collaborations from allies. The unions had also submitted a petition under President Joe Biden to address China's influence through Section 301 of the 1974 US Trade Act, a move aimed at counteracting China's burgeoning shipbuilding dominance.
