EU and US Set for Trade Negotiation Spotlight

The European Union is expressing a keen interest in striking mutually advantageous trade deals with the U.S., as discussions regarding the reduction or elimination of tariffs on motor vehicles and other products are underway. Maros Sefcovic, the EU's commissioner for trade and economic security, emphasized this point at the American Enterprise Institute event held in Washington.

Sefcovic is scheduled to meet with newly confirmed U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett, and U.S. Trade Representative nominee Jamieson Greer. The meetings aim to avoid unilateral U.S. tariffs and potential European retaliation, aligning with the spirit of fairness, burden-sharing, and mutual benefits.

Amid concerns over President Trump's reciprocal tariff plan, which could hike U.S. import tariffs to match those set by other nations, Sefcovic aims to discuss lowering tariffs on both sides, particularly the substantial 25% U.S. tariff on pickup trucks. He also seeks to understand U.S. priority trade topics to forge a coherent and balanced negotiation package.

