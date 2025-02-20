EU and US Set for Trade Negotiation Spotlight
The European Union is eager to negotiate mutually beneficial trade deals with the U.S. as discussions on reducing or removing tariffs on vehicles and goods unfold. EU trade commissioner Maros Sefcovic is set to meet key U.S. officials, aiming to avoid unilateral tariffs and encourage fairness in commerce.
The European Union is expressing a keen interest in striking mutually advantageous trade deals with the U.S., as discussions regarding the reduction or elimination of tariffs on motor vehicles and other products are underway. Maros Sefcovic, the EU's commissioner for trade and economic security, emphasized this point at the American Enterprise Institute event held in Washington.
Sefcovic is scheduled to meet with newly confirmed U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett, and U.S. Trade Representative nominee Jamieson Greer. The meetings aim to avoid unilateral U.S. tariffs and potential European retaliation, aligning with the spirit of fairness, burden-sharing, and mutual benefits.
Amid concerns over President Trump's reciprocal tariff plan, which could hike U.S. import tariffs to match those set by other nations, Sefcovic aims to discuss lowering tariffs on both sides, particularly the substantial 25% U.S. tariff on pickup trucks. He also seeks to understand U.S. priority trade topics to forge a coherent and balanced negotiation package.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump's Tariff Tensions: Mexico's Cool-Headed Negotiations
Maruti Suzuki Partners with Sarva Haryana Gramin Bank for Customized Vehicle Financing
Jerusalem Pioneers Electric Vehicle Charging Revolution
Tata Motors Drives Sustainability with New Vehicle Scrapping Facility in Assam
Vehicleinfo Revolutionizes Vehicle Management with Seamless Solutions