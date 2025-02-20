Left Menu

EU and US Set for Trade Negotiation Spotlight

The European Union is eager to negotiate mutually beneficial trade deals with the U.S. as discussions on reducing or removing tariffs on vehicles and goods unfold. EU trade commissioner Maros Sefcovic is set to meet key U.S. officials, aiming to avoid unilateral tariffs and encourage fairness in commerce.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 02:46 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 02:46 IST
EU and US Set for Trade Negotiation Spotlight
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Union is expressing a keen interest in striking mutually advantageous trade deals with the U.S., as discussions regarding the reduction or elimination of tariffs on motor vehicles and other products are underway. Maros Sefcovic, the EU's commissioner for trade and economic security, emphasized this point at the American Enterprise Institute event held in Washington.

Sefcovic is scheduled to meet with newly confirmed U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett, and U.S. Trade Representative nominee Jamieson Greer. The meetings aim to avoid unilateral U.S. tariffs and potential European retaliation, aligning with the spirit of fairness, burden-sharing, and mutual benefits.

Amid concerns over President Trump's reciprocal tariff plan, which could hike U.S. import tariffs to match those set by other nations, Sefcovic aims to discuss lowering tariffs on both sides, particularly the substantial 25% U.S. tariff on pickup trucks. He also seeks to understand U.S. priority trade topics to forge a coherent and balanced negotiation package.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025