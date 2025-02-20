Left Menu

U.S. Stocks Inch Higher Amid Fed Policy Scrutiny and Tariff Concerns

U.S. stocks rose slightly as the S&P 500 hit a record high. Investors analyzed the Federal Reserve's policy meeting minutes and President Trump's announced tariffs. The Fed kept interest rates steady, expressing concerns over inflation and tariffs. Meanwhile, some sectors outperformed while others faced declines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 02:57 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 02:57 IST
U.S. Stocks Inch Higher Amid Fed Policy Scrutiny and Tariff Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a day marked by careful scrutiny, U.S. stocks edged modestly higher with the S&P 500 notching its second consecutive all-time closing high. Investors turned their attention to the Federal Reserve's January policy meeting minutes alongside President Trump's latest tariff plans, which sparked discussions on future economic impacts.

During its January meeting, the U.S. Federal Reserve opted to maintain the current interest rate. Policymakers within the Fed expressed apprehensions regarding persistent inflation and potential repercussions of these tariffs. Paul Nolte, senior wealth advisor at Murphy & Sylvest, indicated the possibility of an economic slowdown, fueling speculation about future rate cuts.

Amidst these developments, housing starts saw a steep decline of 9.8%, weighed down by weak demand, high mortgage rates, and cold weather conditions. While the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq registered gains, sectors like healthcare surged, contrasting with setbacks in housing, specialty chemicals, and payment processing industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025