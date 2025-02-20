U.S. Stocks Inch Higher Amid Fed Policy Scrutiny and Tariff Concerns
U.S. stocks rose slightly as the S&P 500 hit a record high. Investors analyzed the Federal Reserve's policy meeting minutes and President Trump's announced tariffs. The Fed kept interest rates steady, expressing concerns over inflation and tariffs. Meanwhile, some sectors outperformed while others faced declines.
In a day marked by careful scrutiny, U.S. stocks edged modestly higher with the S&P 500 notching its second consecutive all-time closing high. Investors turned their attention to the Federal Reserve's January policy meeting minutes alongside President Trump's latest tariff plans, which sparked discussions on future economic impacts.
During its January meeting, the U.S. Federal Reserve opted to maintain the current interest rate. Policymakers within the Fed expressed apprehensions regarding persistent inflation and potential repercussions of these tariffs. Paul Nolte, senior wealth advisor at Murphy & Sylvest, indicated the possibility of an economic slowdown, fueling speculation about future rate cuts.
Amidst these developments, housing starts saw a steep decline of 9.8%, weighed down by weak demand, high mortgage rates, and cold weather conditions. While the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq registered gains, sectors like healthcare surged, contrasting with setbacks in housing, specialty chemicals, and payment processing industries.
