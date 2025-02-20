Left Menu

The Resurgence of Stagflation Fears

As President Trump's trade policies stir inflation fears, concerns about a return to 1970s-style stagflation, characterized by sluggish growth and persistent inflation, have emerged. While some investors believe these concerns are temporary, others cite risks like tariffs and economic deceleration as potentially exacerbating inflationary pressures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 11:32 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 11:32 IST
The Resurgence of Stagflation Fears

The specter of stagflation has made a comeback, driven by President Donald Trump's stringent trade policies and stubborn inflation rates, rekindling fears reminiscent of the economic troubles of the 1970s. Despite positive market reactions to pro-growth agendas, concerns loom over potential trade wars and tariffs, potentially dampening U.S. economic growth.

Economists and investors have flagged stagflation as a heightened risk in recent weeks. As trade tensions and policy moves continue to unfold, experts like Jack McIntyre of Brandywine Global and Tim Urbanowicz of Innovator Capital Management warn of possible adverse effects on consumer demand and economic stability, compounded by increasing inflation.

Though some remain optimistic about the temporary nature of tariff-related growth impacts, the longer-term financial forecast includes inflationary pressures. Continued scrutiny from investors and analysts alike signals a complex economic landscape, with stagflation concerns persisting amidst broader market dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025