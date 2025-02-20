The Resurgence of Stagflation Fears

The specter of stagflation has made a comeback, driven by President Donald Trump's stringent trade policies and stubborn inflation rates, rekindling fears reminiscent of the economic troubles of the 1970s. Despite positive market reactions to pro-growth agendas, concerns loom over potential trade wars and tariffs, potentially dampening U.S. economic growth.

Economists and investors have flagged stagflation as a heightened risk in recent weeks. As trade tensions and policy moves continue to unfold, experts like Jack McIntyre of Brandywine Global and Tim Urbanowicz of Innovator Capital Management warn of possible adverse effects on consumer demand and economic stability, compounded by increasing inflation.

Though some remain optimistic about the temporary nature of tariff-related growth impacts, the longer-term financial forecast includes inflationary pressures. Continued scrutiny from investors and analysts alike signals a complex economic landscape, with stagflation concerns persisting amidst broader market dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)