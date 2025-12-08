Britain's Trade Push: From Pharmaceuticals to Tech Giants
Britain's trade minister will engage in trade discussions in the U.S., aiming to finalize a trade deal involving tariff cuts on pharmaceuticals in exchange for higher drug prices in the UK. The visit also seeks to advance agreements with technology and financial firms to enhance British investments.
Britain's trade minister is set to visit the United States for pivotal trade discussions this week. The visit follows the announcement of a groundbreaking agreement set to eliminate tariffs on major pharmaceutical and medical products. In return for this concession, the UK has agreed to pay higher prices for new medicines.
While the UK has seen some tariff reductions for its automotive sector, talks regarding steel tariffs remain unresolved. Details are sparse on when the recently clinched pharmaceutical framework will take effect. 'This visit is about turning ambition into action - progressing our trade deal and securing the investment that will power growth,' stated Business and Trade Secretary Peter Kyle.
Kyle is scheduled to meet with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer in Washington to advance the Economic Prosperity Deal (EPD) agreed in May. Later, he will travel to San Francisco to hold talks with leading tech and financial firms like Google, PayPal, and autonomous driving company Wayve.
