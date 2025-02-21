Tensions Rise in Spratly Islands Skies

In a dramatic escalation of regional tensions, China's military reported on Thursday that it expelled three Philippine aircraft it accused of illegally entering airspace near the Spratly Islands.

The Southern Theatre Command of China's military condemned the Philippine actions as provocative, alleging they aimed to bolster unlawful territorial claims, and warned that such tactics were destined to fail. This development underscores the ongoing complexities in the South China Sea, a crucial passageway for over $3 trillion of annual ship-borne trade.

A 2016 international arbitration ruling invalidated China's extensive territorial assertions in the volatile sea region, although Beijing has steadfastly refused to acknowledge the authority of this decision, complicating relations with Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, and notably, the Philippines.

(With inputs from agencies.)