Left Menu

Tensions Rise in Spratly Islands Skies

China's military has claimed to have driven away three Philippine aircraft from the Spratly Islands on Thursday, calling the incident illegal intrusion. Despite a 2016 arbitration ruling against China's territorial claims in the South China Sea, Beijing remains unwavering, heightening regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 21-02-2025 08:17 IST | Created: 21-02-2025 08:17 IST
Tensions Rise in Spratly Islands Skies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

In a dramatic escalation of regional tensions, China's military reported on Thursday that it expelled three Philippine aircraft it accused of illegally entering airspace near the Spratly Islands.

The Southern Theatre Command of China's military condemned the Philippine actions as provocative, alleging they aimed to bolster unlawful territorial claims, and warned that such tactics were destined to fail. This development underscores the ongoing complexities in the South China Sea, a crucial passageway for over $3 trillion of annual ship-borne trade.

A 2016 international arbitration ruling invalidated China's extensive territorial assertions in the volatile sea region, although Beijing has steadfastly refused to acknowledge the authority of this decision, complicating relations with Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, and notably, the Philippines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Meeting with Big Pharma: A Game-Changer for Drug Pricing?

Trump's High-Stakes Meeting with Big Pharma: A Game-Changer for Drug Pricing...

 Global
2
Kupiansk Under Siege: Renewed Russian Bombardment Threatens Civilian Lives

Kupiansk Under Siege: Renewed Russian Bombardment Threatens Civilian Lives

 Global
3
Operation Whirlwind: Unraveling Threats in Government Overhaul

Operation Whirlwind: Unraveling Threats in Government Overhaul

 Global
4
Crypto Controversy: The $LIBRA Scandal in Argentina

Crypto Controversy: The $LIBRA Scandal in Argentina

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025