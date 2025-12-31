Bomb Threat Sparks Scare at Sanjay Raut's Mumbai Residence

A potential crisis unfolded in Mumbai as a car with a bomb threat message was discovered outside the residence of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, leading to immediate action by authorities.

Bomb detection units were deployed to thoroughly search Raut's premises for any explosives, but nothing suspicious was found.

With the vehicle seized, police are now in the process of filing a case against an unknown perpetrator who left the threatening note.

