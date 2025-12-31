Left Menu

Bomb Threat Sparks Scare at Sanjay Raut's Mumbai Residence

A bomb threat message was found on a car parked outside Sanjay Raut's residence in Mumbai, triggering a search by bomb detection personnel. No suspicious items were found. Police are investigating and planning to file a case against an unidentified individual responsible for the threat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-12-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 18:40 IST
Bomb Threat Sparks Scare at Sanjay Raut's Mumbai Residence
car
  • Country:
  • India

A potential crisis unfolded in Mumbai as a car with a bomb threat message was discovered outside the residence of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, leading to immediate action by authorities.

Bomb detection units were deployed to thoroughly search Raut's premises for any explosives, but nothing suspicious was found.

With the vehicle seized, police are now in the process of filing a case against an unknown perpetrator who left the threatening note.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian Drones Ignite Blaze at Russian Oil Depot

Ukrainian Drones Ignite Blaze at Russian Oil Depot

 Global
2
AIADMK Readies for Tamil Nadu Polls: A Rallying Call from Palaniswami

AIADMK Readies for Tamil Nadu Polls: A Rallying Call from Palaniswami

 India
3
The Unseen Devastation: Israel's Innovative Use of APCs in Gaza

The Unseen Devastation: Israel's Innovative Use of APCs in Gaza

 Global
4
Oyo's Parent Firm Prism Eyes IPO: A Rs 6,650 Crore Bid for Market Expansion

Oyo's Parent Firm Prism Eyes IPO: A Rs 6,650 Crore Bid for Market Expansion

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025