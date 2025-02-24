Left Menu

Boosting India's Electronics Export to $100 Billion: A Vision for the Future

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal urged the Indian electronics and electrical industry to target exports of USD 100 billion in the next 5-7 years, emphasizing competitive manufacturing and quality. Currently, electronic exports are valued at USD 3 billion monthly. Balancing industry and MSME interests is essential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 20:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has called on India's electronics and electrical sectors to aggressively push for boosting exports to USD 100 billion within the next five to seven years. Speaking at the 16th Edition of ELECRAMA, organized by the Indian Electrical And Electronics Manufacturer's Association (IEEMA), he outlined a roadmap for achieving this ambitious target.

The minister highlighted the significance of this sector, which currently ranks as the second-largest in export volume compared to its 167th position in 2015. In January alone, electronic goods worth USD 3 billion were exported, indicating strong growth potential.

Goyal stressed the need for developing resilient supply chains and elevating quality standards to offer high-quality goods at competitive rates in the global market. He also emphasized the importance of avoiding protectionism, advocating for a balanced approach to prioritize both industry growth and consumer interests, focusing on the needs of the MSME sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

