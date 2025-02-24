Bomb Scare Diverts Delhi-Bound Flight to Rome: Passengers Rebooked

A Delhi-bound American Airlines flight from New York was unexpectedly diverted to Rome due to a bomb alert on Sunday, affecting over 200 passengers.

The Leonardo Da Vinci Airport's spokesperson confirmed that 66 passengers, primarily Indian citizens without entry visas to Italy, were given priority rebooking on alternate flights. They were accommodated overnight in airport lounges with assistance from the US airline and Aeroporti di Roma staff.

Sources disclosed that a Bomb Threat Assessment Committee was convened at the Delhi airport as soon as the threat was received for flight AA292. Following thorough checks in Rome, the alert was deemed non-credible, yet protocols required inspection before the aircraft could proceed to Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)