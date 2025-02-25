Madhya Pradesh's Bold Vision: GIS 2025 to Transform State's Tourism Landscape

Madhya Pradesh is making a groundbreaking push towards transforming its tourism sector at the upcoming Global Investors Summit (GIS) 2025 in Bhopal. The state has earmarked over 1,000 hectares for development, underscoring its dedication to enhancing tourism infrastructure and attracting investors from around the globe.

A panel discussion on tourism and culture's role in shaping a 'Future-Ready Madhya Pradesh' will be a highlight of the summit's second day. Esteemed figures like Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and other prominent officials will participate, emphasizing the collaborative effort in advancing the state's tourism offerings.

To lure investors, the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board has unveiled its Tourism Policy 2025 and Film Tourism Policy 2025, promising exclusive incentives. Plans include developing luxury hotels and resorts, among other facilities, with mega projects receiving preferential incentives and substantial capital grants. A new Investment Promotion Cell and a Single Window System for approvals aim to ensure transparency and efficiency in project initiation.

The ongoing summit is a pivotal event, expected to spur economic growth and employment in the region, with Bhopal set to host delegates and investors worldwide. Madhya Pradesh signed 19 MoUs on Monday, highlighting the state's burgeoning investment potential across various sectors.

