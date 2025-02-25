Tech Woes: Nasdaq Hits Six-Week Low Amid U.S.-China Trade Tensions
The Nasdaq suffered a significant drop as new U.S. economic data showed declining consumer confidence and potential trade tensions with China over chip exports. The semiconductor sector faced increased geopolitical risks, contributing to the decline of major tech stocks.
The Nasdaq plummeted to a six-week low on Tuesday as fresh economic data highlighted a drop in consumer confidence, compounding investor concerns over potential U.S. trade restrictions on Beijing. Analysts noted the substantial risks within the semiconductor sector, prompting a slide in tech stocks.
The U.S. plans to impose further restrictions on Nvidia's chip exports to China, with Washington discussing tighter chip controls. This resulted in a 2.9% drop for Nvidia and a 1.6% decline across the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor Index. Industry experts are apprehensive about the sector's potential losses due to increased geopolitical tension.
Despite some gains in consumer staples, most sectors experienced downturns. Tech giants Microsoft and Meta Platforms also saw slight reductions in their stock values, while Tesla led with a 5.6% drop. Investors are now wary of the larger economic implications and cautious Federal Reserve actions, as interest-rate futures suggest a potential cut in July.
(With inputs from agencies.)
