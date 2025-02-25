Left Menu

Tech Woes: Nasdaq Hits Six-Week Low Amid U.S.-China Trade Tensions

The Nasdaq suffered a significant drop as new U.S. economic data showed declining consumer confidence and potential trade tensions with China over chip exports. The semiconductor sector faced increased geopolitical risks, contributing to the decline of major tech stocks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 21:22 IST
Tech Woes: Nasdaq Hits Six-Week Low Amid U.S.-China Trade Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Nasdaq plummeted to a six-week low on Tuesday as fresh economic data highlighted a drop in consumer confidence, compounding investor concerns over potential U.S. trade restrictions on Beijing. Analysts noted the substantial risks within the semiconductor sector, prompting a slide in tech stocks.

The U.S. plans to impose further restrictions on Nvidia's chip exports to China, with Washington discussing tighter chip controls. This resulted in a 2.9% drop for Nvidia and a 1.6% decline across the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor Index. Industry experts are apprehensive about the sector's potential losses due to increased geopolitical tension.

Despite some gains in consumer staples, most sectors experienced downturns. Tech giants Microsoft and Meta Platforms also saw slight reductions in their stock values, while Tesla led with a 5.6% drop. Investors are now wary of the larger economic implications and cautious Federal Reserve actions, as interest-rate futures suggest a potential cut in July.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Sudan’s Natural Wealth: A Double-Edged Sword for Development

Bulgaria’s Bold Path: Economic Growth, Social Equity, and Green Transition

Unlocking Learning Potential: How Teacher Quality Shapes Student Success

New WHO Report Sets Diagnostic Standards for Trachoma Elimination

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025