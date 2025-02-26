Close Call at Midway: Southwest Flight's Midair Maneuver Averts Runway Collision

In a dramatic moment at Chicago's Midway Airport, a Southwest Airlines flight narrowly avoided a runway collision by executing a sudden climb. The incident occurred on Tuesday at approximately 8:50 am CST.

As seen in webcam footage posted to social media, the plane briefly touched down before climbing to avoid another aircraft crossing the runway. The aircraft safely landed following a precautionary maneuver enacted by the crew.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that an unauthorized business jet caused the runway conflict. Investigations are underway by both the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board.

