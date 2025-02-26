Left Menu

Close Call at Midway: Southwest Flight's Midair Maneuver Averts Runway Collision

A Southwest Airlines flight narrowly avoided a collision at Chicago's Midway Airport by performing a sudden ascent due to another aircraft encroaching on the runway. Safety procedures were followed, and no incidents occurred. Investigations are ongoing by the FAA and NTSB.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 26-02-2025 02:14 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 02:14 IST
Close Call at Midway: Southwest Flight's Midair Maneuver Averts Runway Collision
  • Country:
  • United States

In a dramatic moment at Chicago's Midway Airport, a Southwest Airlines flight narrowly avoided a runway collision by executing a sudden climb. The incident occurred on Tuesday at approximately 8:50 am CST.

As seen in webcam footage posted to social media, the plane briefly touched down before climbing to avoid another aircraft crossing the runway. The aircraft safely landed following a precautionary maneuver enacted by the crew.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that an unauthorized business jet caused the runway conflict. Investigations are underway by both the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Sudan’s Natural Wealth: A Double-Edged Sword for Development

Bulgaria’s Bold Path: Economic Growth, Social Equity, and Green Transition

Unlocking Learning Potential: How Teacher Quality Shapes Student Success

New WHO Report Sets Diagnostic Standards for Trachoma Elimination

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025