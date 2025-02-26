Ukraine-U.S. Forge Economic and Military Partnership

Ukraine and the United States have reached a preliminary agreement on a wide-ranging economic partnership, senior Ukrainian officials revealed on Tuesday. Central to this deal is the exploitation of rare earth minerals, which holds strategic significance for both nations.

The impending agreement appears to be linked to securing continued U.S. military support for Ukraine, a critical aspect given the current geopolitical context. Ukrainian officials are hopeful that formalizing this deal will ensure continued U.S. backing.

No official comment was immediately available from President Donald Trump's administration. However, discussions are in progress for a potential meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President Trump, possibly as soon as Friday.

