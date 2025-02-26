Ukraine-U.S. Forge Economic and Military Partnership
Ukraine and the U.S. are finalizing a major economic deal focused on rare earth minerals, aiming to bolster Ukraine's military support. Discussions to cement this agreement are underway, with a possible meeting between Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and U.S. President Trump suggested for this Friday to finalize details.
Ukraine and the United States have reached a preliminary agreement on a wide-ranging economic partnership, senior Ukrainian officials revealed on Tuesday. Central to this deal is the exploitation of rare earth minerals, which holds strategic significance for both nations.
The impending agreement appears to be linked to securing continued U.S. military support for Ukraine, a critical aspect given the current geopolitical context. Ukrainian officials are hopeful that formalizing this deal will ensure continued U.S. backing.
No official comment was immediately available from President Donald Trump's administration. However, discussions are in progress for a potential meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President Trump, possibly as soon as Friday.
