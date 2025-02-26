Hong Kong Budget Measures Amid Economic Challenges

Hong Kong is anticipated to announce measures targeting spending in its annual budget on Wednesday, as it confronts a fiscal deficit potentially double the city's target. The economic outlook for this Asian financial hub is clouded by U.S. trade tensions and a sagging property market.

Over three years, the city's finances have been strained by plummeting land revenue, exacerbated by a 30% drop in home prices. Land sales, once a major income source, have shrunk dramatically, further pressuring policymakers.

The government has recorded HK$4.3 billion in land revenue this fiscal year, significantly below its HK$33 billion target. Financial Secretary Paul Chan projects a substantial deficit, sparking discussions of civil service salary cuts and transport fare reforms.

