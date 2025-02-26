Hong Kong Budget Measures Amid Economic Challenges
Hong Kong is set to focus on spending reductions in its annual budget as it faces a fiscal deficit, weakened by a struggling property market and global economic tension. Estimated deficits suggest financial pressures continue, with proposed measures including civil service reviews and transport fare adjustments.
Hong Kong is anticipated to announce measures targeting spending in its annual budget on Wednesday, as it confronts a fiscal deficit potentially double the city's target. The economic outlook for this Asian financial hub is clouded by U.S. trade tensions and a sagging property market.
Over three years, the city's finances have been strained by plummeting land revenue, exacerbated by a 30% drop in home prices. Land sales, once a major income source, have shrunk dramatically, further pressuring policymakers.
The government has recorded HK$4.3 billion in land revenue this fiscal year, significantly below its HK$33 billion target. Financial Secretary Paul Chan projects a substantial deficit, sparking discussions of civil service salary cuts and transport fare reforms.
(With inputs from agencies.)
