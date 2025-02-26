New Hope in Decade-Long MH370 Search as Ocean Infinity Deploys

The search for the elusive Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 is back in motion as a ship sets sail for the Indian Ocean. According to Malaysia's transport minister, Ocean Infinity has proactively deployed its vessel, despite a pending formal contract, raising hopes for new findings in one of aviation's greatest mysteries.

Ocean Infinity, the U.S. exploration firm last involved in the search, was tight-lipped about the latest operation. Behind the scenes, Malaysia's Transport Minister Anthony Loke noted that while the company has the 'principle approval' to search, the formal agreement still requires finalization. This mission is not open-ended; it comes with a specific timeframe, which Loke emphasized during a press briefing.

Large swathes of the Southern Indian Ocean are being scanned anew, with the search region now expanded by an additional 15,000 sq km. Ocean Infinity's past attempts have not yielded results, but this new strategy has boosted confidence in the search area. This complex investigation continues to captivate the world, as relatives and investigators alike yearn for closure.

(With inputs from agencies.)