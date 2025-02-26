RRP Electronics Partners with Deca Technologies to Transform India's Semiconductor Industry

In a strategic development signaling the evolution of India's semiconductor landscape, RRP Electronics has announced a collaboration with Deca Technologies, Inc. This move is set to bring substantial advancements to India's wafer-level packaging capabilities.

RRP Electronics, renowned for its semiconductor assembly and testing proficiency, will integrate Deca's Wafer-Level Chip Scale Packaging and M-Series Fan-Out Wafer-Level Packaging technologies. The partnership is poised to elevate RRP's semiconductor solutions in the global market.

The collaboration underscores India's quest to amplify its footprint in the global semiconductor value chain. Backed by cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar and supported by Maharashtra's government, RRP's initiatives promise significant economic benefits, fostering both technological advancement and employment opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)