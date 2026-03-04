BJP Lashes Out at Congress Over Modi Praise Allegations
The BJP criticized senior Congress leaders, particularly Jairam Ramesh, for drawing parallels between BJP MPs' praise for Prime Minister Modi and North Korean assemblies' praise for their leader. BJP Kerala president Rajeev Chandrasekhar defended Modi's leadership, highlighted Congress' narrative as false, and critiqued their stance on international issues.
- Country:
- India
In a sharp rebuttal, the BJP took aim at senior Congress figures, specifically targeting Jairam Ramesh over his remarks equating BJP MPs' commendations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament to the glorification of the supreme leader in North Korea. The BJP's counterattack was led by Kerala president Rajeev Chandrasekhar.
Chandrasekhar dismissed Ramesh's allegations, arguing that public support for Modi was evident in electoral outcomes. He emphasized that the Congress narrative of India's democracy being at risk was misguided and supported by a dwindling minority within the party.
Moreover, Chandrasekhar critiqued the CPI(M) and Congress for their silence on Iranian hostilities towards Gulf countries, revealing a pattern of selective international commentary. On election readiness, he hinted at the upcoming manifesto discussions, though he remained non-committal about its release during Modi's Kerala visit.
ALSO READ
China Triumphs, North Korea Dominates: Asian Cup Highlights
Kerala Politics and West Asia Conflict: BJP Criticizes Rivals for Iran Support
Myong Yu-jong Leads North Korea to Victory in Asian Cup Return
North Korea's Women's Soccer Team Returns to Glory
At Madurai NDA rally, PM Modi praises Dr Ambedkar for giving Constitution to nation which assures strong democracy.