BJP Lashes Out at Congress Over Modi Praise Allegations

In a sharp rebuttal, the BJP took aim at senior Congress figures, specifically targeting Jairam Ramesh over his remarks equating BJP MPs' commendations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament to the glorification of the supreme leader in North Korea. The BJP's counterattack was led by Kerala president Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Chandrasekhar dismissed Ramesh's allegations, arguing that public support for Modi was evident in electoral outcomes. He emphasized that the Congress narrative of India's democracy being at risk was misguided and supported by a dwindling minority within the party.

Moreover, Chandrasekhar critiqued the CPI(M) and Congress for their silence on Iranian hostilities towards Gulf countries, revealing a pattern of selective international commentary. On election readiness, he hinted at the upcoming manifesto discussions, though he remained non-committal about its release during Modi's Kerala visit.