UK Police Break Major Espionage Ring Linked to China
British police have arrested three men accused of aiding a foreign intelligence service connected to China. The arrests, under the new National Security Act, resulted from operations by counter-terrorism officers in London and Wales, with searches also conducted in Scotland. Authorities assure no immediate threat to the public.
British police announced the arrest of three men on suspicion of assisting a foreign intelligence service tied to China.
Counter-terrorism officers detained a 39-year-old in London and two others, aged 68 and 43, in Wales. This action falls under the National Security Act of 2023, aimed at expanding circumstances for prosecuting espionage suspects.
The suspects' properties were searched in London, Wales, and Scotland. Police emphasized that there is no immediate public threat, according to Commander Helen Flanagan of counter-terrorism policing in London.
