UK Police Break Major Espionage Ring Linked to China

British police announced the arrest of three men on suspicion of assisting a foreign intelligence service tied to China.

Counter-terrorism officers detained a 39-year-old in London and two others, aged 68 and 43, in Wales. This action falls under the National Security Act of 2023, aimed at expanding circumstances for prosecuting espionage suspects.

The suspects' properties were searched in London, Wales, and Scotland. Police emphasized that there is no immediate public threat, according to Commander Helen Flanagan of counter-terrorism policing in London.

(With inputs from agencies.)