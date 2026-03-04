Drone Attack Targets Saudi Aramco's Crucial Ras Tanura Facility

Saudi Aramco's vital Ras Tanura refinery and an essential crude export hub escaped damage from a drone attack on Wednesday, a Saudi defense spokesperson confirmed on X. Despite the assault, there was no disruption in oil supply, as corroborated by an Energy Ministry official.

Ras Tanura, on Saudi Arabia's eastern coast near the Gulf, has been attacked previously, notably by Yemen's Houthis in 2021. Aramco aims to redirect some crude exports to the Red Sea to circumvent the Strait of Hormuz amid tensions involving the U.S., Israel, and Iran.

Regional oil producers face shipping challenges with Iran's threats over the Strait of Hormuz, a pivotal global oil transit route. Historical attacks, including the severe 2019 Abqaiq and Khurais incidents, underscore the fragile state of energy security in Saudi Arabia and its global effects.