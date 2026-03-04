Left Menu

Drone Attack Targets Saudi Aramco's Crucial Ras Tanura Facility

A drone attack attempted to hit Saudi Aramco's Ras Tanura, a key refining and export hub, leading to no damage or supply disruption. This incident follows after the 2019 attacks that temporarily disrupted global markets and highlights ongoing threats to Saudi energy security in a volatile region.

Updated: 04-03-2026 18:02 IST
Drone Attack Targets Saudi Aramco's Crucial Ras Tanura Facility
Saudi Aramco's vital Ras Tanura refinery and an essential crude export hub escaped damage from a drone attack on Wednesday, a Saudi defense spokesperson confirmed on X. Despite the assault, there was no disruption in oil supply, as corroborated by an Energy Ministry official.

Ras Tanura, on Saudi Arabia's eastern coast near the Gulf, has been attacked previously, notably by Yemen's Houthis in 2021. Aramco aims to redirect some crude exports to the Red Sea to circumvent the Strait of Hormuz amid tensions involving the U.S., Israel, and Iran.

Regional oil producers face shipping challenges with Iran's threats over the Strait of Hormuz, a pivotal global oil transit route. Historical attacks, including the severe 2019 Abqaiq and Khurais incidents, underscore the fragile state of energy security in Saudi Arabia and its global effects.

