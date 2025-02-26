Nvidia's Results: A Turning Point for AI Stocks?

Nvidia's earnings report, anticipated as a key indicator for AI chip demand, is set to potentially alter the course of AI stock trends. In the past two years, AI stocks have significantly driven market rallies, offering substantial returns, particularly benefiting tech giants labeled the 'Magnificent Seven', which includes Nvidia.

This rally persists amid concerns about overvaluation and doubts surrounding the hefty investments in AI. Recently, technological firms have hinted at reducing data center spending, contributing to a marked decline for stocks like Tesla, which has fallen 37% from its December high.

Nvidia's shares have been under pressure, dropping nearly 6% following insights about Microsoft cutbacks on some data center leases. Despite this, Nvidia's consistent performance in exceeding revenue and earnings forecasts lends hopes that it can buoy investor sentiment, crucial as data highlights potential market turbulence ahead.

