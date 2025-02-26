Left Menu

Delhi Airport's Tariff Hike to Slightly Lift Airfares: DIAL CEO Reveals Details

The Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) has proposed a tariff hike at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, potentially increasing domestic airfares by 1.5-2%. Differentiated user fees are suggested for various passenger classes and times. The new tariffs, aimed for 2024-2029, will also modify airline and passenger charge ratios.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 19:06 IST
The Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) has announced a proposed tariff increase at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, which could see domestic airfares rise by 1.5-2%.

According to DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, the Yield Per Passenger will increase from Rs 145 to Rs 370, altering the current structure of airline and passenger charges.

The proposed changes, anticipated to apply from 2024 to 2029, also suggest differentiated fees for various passenger classes and peak times. The plan, currently under consultation with the Airport Economic Regulatory Authority, aims to balance affordability with financial sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

