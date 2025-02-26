Aleph Hospitality Expands in Ghana with Management of The Address, Accra’s New Hotel

Aleph Hospitality, the largest independent hospitality management company in the Middle East and Africa, is strengthening its presence in Ghana with the addition of The Address, an iconic new hotel in Accra. This partnership with DevtracoPlus Limited marks the second collaboration between the two companies, following the successful management of The Pelican Hotel by Aleph Hospitality.

A Strategic Expansion in a Prime Location

Set to open in 2026, The Address will be a striking new addition to Accra’s luxury hospitality scene, offering 121 elegantly designed rooms and suites with premium finishes and contemporary comforts. Guests will enjoy top-tier amenities, including a restaurant, a sky-view bar, a cigar lounge, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a swimming pool, and modern meeting facilities.

Located in Roman Ridge, one of Accra’s most desirable neighbourhoods, The Address is part of a larger mixed-use development featuring luxury apartments with private pools. With easy access to Accra’s major business districts, leisure destinations, and Kotoka International Airport (just a 10-minute drive away), the hotel is set to attract both business and leisure travelers.

A Partnership Built on Trust and Success

DevtracoPlus Limited, a subsidiary of the Devtraco Group and a leader in Ghana’s real estate sector, has reaffirmed its confidence in Aleph Hospitality’s management expertise. This trust is rooted in the success of The Pelican Hotel, where Aleph Hospitality’s operational strategies have delivered outstanding results.

Bani Haddad, Founder and Managing Director of Aleph Hospitality, stated:"Our continued partnership with DevtracoPlus is a testament to the trust that hotel owners place in our innovative and owner-focused management approach. We are committed to optimizing operations, elevating guest experiences, and ensuring strong financial performance.”

Joseph Aidoo, Executive Director of Devtraco Group, emphasized the promising outlook for Accra’s hospitality sector:"With Ghana’s tourism sector attracting over two million visitors annually and increasing demand for high-quality accommodations, hotel occupancy rates in Accra are expected to reach 70-80% during peak seasons. Aleph Hospitality’s track record and agile management approach make them the perfect partner for this new landmark project.”

A Growing Presence in Africa’s Hospitality Industry

With a strong presence across Africa and the Middle East, Aleph Hospitality continues to expand its footprint, with over 60% of its existing hotel owners entrusting additional properties to its management. The addition of The Address further reinforces the company’s role as a leading player in the region’s hospitality industry.

As Accra’s skyline evolves, The Address is poised to become a symbol of luxury, sophistication, and exceptional hospitality, setting new standards in Ghana’s growing tourism and real estate market.