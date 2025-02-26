Maharashtra's Transport Shake-up: Safety Steps at Swargate

The shocking alleged rape of a 26-year-old woman at the Swargate bus station in Pune has prompted swift and decisive action from Maharashtra's Transport Minister, Pratap Sarnaik. The incident, occurring within one of the state's busiest bus stations, has sparked widespread outrage.

In response, Minister Sarnaik has commanded the replacement of all 23 security guards stationed at Swargate. Additionally, he has instructed MSRTC managing director Vivek Bhimanwar to conduct a thorough departmental inquiry, with expectations of a detailed report in seven days. Accountability is being prioritized, with the station in-charge and depot manager facing suspension if found negligent.

Plans for enhancing passenger security, particularly for women, are underway as Sarnaik convenes senior MSRTC officials for an emergency safety review. The MSRTC, serving over 55 lakh passengers daily, is poised to implement 'Mahila Sanman Yojana' to further support women travelers, offering a 50% ticket discount, which incentivizes increased ridership.

(With inputs from agencies.)