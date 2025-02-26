Left Menu

Assam's Investment Boom: A Defining Moment

At the Assam business summit, major conglomerates pledged nearly Rs 5 lakh crore in investments. The state government announced agreements worth Rs 2.75 lakh crore, focusing on quality over quantity. Hydrocarbon and new energy sectors led the proposals, signaling Assam's transformation journey.

Assam's Investment Boom: A Defining Moment
In a major economic move, investments nearing Rs 5 lakh crore were announced by major industry players including Reliance, Adani, Vedanta, and Tata Group during a business summit in Assam, as revealed by the state's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Chief Secretary Ravi Kota confirmed that during the event's conclusion, agreements worth Rs 2.75 lakh crore were signed involving the state government and various companies. The summit notably prioritized sectors like hydrocarbon, mines, and new energy.

Highlighting a significant moment for Assam, Sarma emphasized the state's strategic shift towards becoming a contributory state, with Tata's semiconductor unit and NRL's bio-refinery playing pivotal roles in the region's growth story.

