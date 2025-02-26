Assam's Investment Boom: A Defining Moment

In a major economic move, investments nearing Rs 5 lakh crore were announced by major industry players including Reliance, Adani, Vedanta, and Tata Group during a business summit in Assam, as revealed by the state's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Chief Secretary Ravi Kota confirmed that during the event's conclusion, agreements worth Rs 2.75 lakh crore were signed involving the state government and various companies. The summit notably prioritized sectors like hydrocarbon, mines, and new energy.

Highlighting a significant moment for Assam, Sarma emphasized the state's strategic shift towards becoming a contributory state, with Tata's semiconductor unit and NRL's bio-refinery playing pivotal roles in the region's growth story.

(With inputs from agencies.)