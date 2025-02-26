Akhilesh Yadav Blames BJP for Stock Market Slide as Investors Withdraw
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav attributes the decline in India's stock markets to foreign investors withdrawing funds due to a loss of confidence under the BJP government. He criticizes the administration for unnecessary spending on attracting investments and accuses it of pressuring companies for political donations, which he claims discourages the market.
Akhilesh Yadav, the president of the Samajwadi Party, has stated that the recent downturn in India's stock markets is due to foreign investors pulling out funds, demonstrating reduced confidence in the economy under the BJP-led government.
In a social media post, Yadav criticized the government's spending on attracting investments, calling it a "meaningless waste," and argued that domestic production had taken a hit as a result.
He also accused the BJP of extorting political donations from companies, a practice he believes is discouraging market operations. Concluding his criticism, Yadav remarked that investors are turning their backs on the ruling party.
