Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Blames BJP for Stock Market Slide as Investors Withdraw

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav attributes the decline in India's stock markets to foreign investors withdrawing funds due to a loss of confidence under the BJP government. He criticizes the administration for unnecessary spending on attracting investments and accuses it of pressuring companies for political donations, which he claims discourages the market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 26-02-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 22:44 IST
Akhilesh Yadav Blames BJP for Stock Market Slide as Investors Withdraw
  • Country:
  • India

Akhilesh Yadav, the president of the Samajwadi Party, has stated that the recent downturn in India's stock markets is due to foreign investors pulling out funds, demonstrating reduced confidence in the economy under the BJP-led government.

In a social media post, Yadav criticized the government's spending on attracting investments, calling it a "meaningless waste," and argued that domestic production had taken a hit as a result.

He also accused the BJP of extorting political donations from companies, a practice he believes is discouraging market operations. Concluding his criticism, Yadav remarked that investors are turning their backs on the ruling party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025