Akhilesh Yadav Blames BJP for Stock Market Slide as Investors Withdraw

Akhilesh Yadav, the president of the Samajwadi Party, has stated that the recent downturn in India's stock markets is due to foreign investors pulling out funds, demonstrating reduced confidence in the economy under the BJP-led government.

In a social media post, Yadav criticized the government's spending on attracting investments, calling it a "meaningless waste," and argued that domestic production had taken a hit as a result.

He also accused the BJP of extorting political donations from companies, a practice he believes is discouraging market operations. Concluding his criticism, Yadav remarked that investors are turning their backs on the ruling party.

