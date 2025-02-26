Left Menu

FTSE Gains Amid Banking and Mining Surge; Burberry Buoyed by Upgrade

The FTSE 100 index rose 0.7%, propelled by banks and mining stocks, reaching its highest point since February 19. Key contributors were Lloyds and Metro Bank in banking, with miners benefiting from potential U.S. tariffs on copper. Burberry also saw gains following a brokerage rating upgrade.

On Wednesday, the FTSE 100 index climbed to a one-week high of 0.7%, buoyed by significant gains in the banking and mining sectors. Leading the ascent were notable rises in Lloyds Banking Group and Metro Bank, the latter having announced the sale of a substantial loan portfolio.

The mining industry saw a boost due to favorable conditions related to U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed tariffs on copper imports, which pushed stocks like Glencore, Anglo American, and Antofagasta higher. This rally was complemented by a market-wide impact due to a power outage in Chile, a top copper producer.

Additionally, luxury retailer Burberry experienced significant upward momentum after receiving a rating upgrade. Meanwhile, in other market movements, Pets at Home saw a surge in its share price amidst takeover rumors, while luxury car manufacturer Aston Martin suffered a substantial drop due to project delays and planned workforce reductions.

