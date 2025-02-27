Advantage Assam 2.0: Paving the Path to Economic Transformation
At the Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit, ONGC pledged to enhance exploration in the Northeast as massive investment commitments aim to transform Assam into a key economic player. Chief Minister Sarma hailed the summit, highlighting Assam's industrial legacy and potential for sustainable growth, aligning with India's 'Viksit Bharat' vision.
During the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025, ONGC Chairman and CEO Arun Kumar Singh underscored the company's mission to expand hydrocarbon exploration in the Northeast, citing vast opportunities in the region. ONGC plans to boost activities to harness the untapped potential of Assam's hydrocarbon reserves.
The two-day summit, concluding on Wednesday, saw pledges amounting to an impressive Rs 491,500 crore, marking a pivotal stride in Assam's economic evolution. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma dubbed the event a landmark in the state's development story, forecasting sustainable economic growth and aligning with India's vision of 'Viksit Bharat.'
Sarma spoke of transforming Assam from a dependency on external investments to a key player in India's economic development, pointing out its historical significance with the first coal mine and oil refinery in India. The summit facilitated crucial collaborations between investors, policymakers, and industry for regional growth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
