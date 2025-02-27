Left Menu

Celebrating 49 Years: ICAS Foundation Day and Digital Finance Leap

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will lead the 49th Civil Accounts Day on March 1, 2025, in New Delhi, marking the foundation of the Indian Civil Accounts Service. A new compendium on public financial management digitalization will be released, highlighting the achievements of the Public Financial Management System (PFMS).

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 17:51 IST
Celebrating 49 Years: ICAS Foundation Day and Digital Finance Leap
Nirmala Sitharaman, Finance Minister (Photo/ @nsitharamanoffce). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On March 1, 2025, Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman will head the 49th Civil Accounts Day celebrations in New Delhi, marking the foundation of the Indian Civil Accounts Service (ICAS). The occasion will see the release of a compendium titled 'Digitalisation of Public Financial Management in India: The Transformative Decade (2014-24),' detailing the pivotal changes in public financial management.

The Public Financial Management System (PFMS), integral to government financial administration, will be a key focus. Designed by the Controller General of Accounts, PFMS has underpinned Direct Benefit Transfers and enhanced public expenditure management through advanced digital infrastructure.

The event will also feature a keynote address by Arvind Panagariya, Chairman of the 16th Finance Commission, discussing India's economic trajectory over the next decade. Established in 1976, ICAS has been at the vanguard of financial governance, underscoring its enduring commitment to digitization for enhanced service delivery.

Participants will include ICAS officers, senior government officials, and bank representatives, as the organization pledges to continue advancing secure and efficient financial management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025