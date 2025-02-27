Celebrating 49 Years: ICAS Foundation Day and Digital Finance Leap

On March 1, 2025, Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman will head the 49th Civil Accounts Day celebrations in New Delhi, marking the foundation of the Indian Civil Accounts Service (ICAS). The occasion will see the release of a compendium titled 'Digitalisation of Public Financial Management in India: The Transformative Decade (2014-24),' detailing the pivotal changes in public financial management.

The Public Financial Management System (PFMS), integral to government financial administration, will be a key focus. Designed by the Controller General of Accounts, PFMS has underpinned Direct Benefit Transfers and enhanced public expenditure management through advanced digital infrastructure.

The event will also feature a keynote address by Arvind Panagariya, Chairman of the 16th Finance Commission, discussing India's economic trajectory over the next decade. Established in 1976, ICAS has been at the vanguard of financial governance, underscoring its enduring commitment to digitization for enhanced service delivery.

Participants will include ICAS officers, senior government officials, and bank representatives, as the organization pledges to continue advancing secure and efficient financial management.

(With inputs from agencies.)