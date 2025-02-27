Maharashtra Minister's Bus Station Visit Sparks Security Concerns
Maharashtra minister Sanjay Shirsat's surprise visit to the bus station in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar revealed a lack of police presence, following a recent incident in Pune. Shirsat emphasized the need for improved security measures and plans to discuss the issue with the police commissioner.
27-02-2025
Maharashtra minister Sanjay Shirsat made an unexpected visit to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar's bus station, citing the absence of police officers on the premises.
The visit comes after a shocking incident in Pune, where a history-sheeter raped a woman on an MSRTC bus, prompting increased scrutiny of public transport safety.
Shirsat criticized the current state of affairs and intends to address the issue by consulting with the city's police commissioner for better security measures.
