Security Shortcomings Plague MSRTC Amid Leadership Vacancies

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) is facing scrutiny after a rape incident at its Swargate depot revealed a prolonged vacancy in a crucial leadership role. Accused history-sheeter Dattatray Ramdas Gade is on the run as police deploy 13 teams for his capture.

The Chief Security and Vigilance Officer (CSVO) position has been empty since the retirement of DIG MK Bhosale in 2022. Efforts to fill the position have stalled, leaving critical security gaps in the management of MSRTC's extensive assets across 36 districts.

Despite a fleet of over 15,000 buses and a network secured by 2,700 guards, operational challenges persist due to leadership deficiencies. Former top Indian Police Service officers previously held the post, yet current responsibilities are split, diluting focus on security and vigilance.

(With inputs from agencies.)