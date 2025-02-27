Left Menu

Trump's New Tariffs Stir Global Economic Concerns

President Trump announces new tariffs on Canada and Mexico, doubling existing tariffs on China. This move, aimed at combating drug smuggling, raises fears of inflation and economic turmoil. The global economy faces uncertainty, with potential political repercussions for Trump as consumers worry about the impact on prices and growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-02-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 19:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump has revealed plans to impose new tariffs on Canada and Mexico starting next week, while doubling the current universal tariff on imports from China to 20 percent.

On Thursday, Trump took to Truth Social, stating that the influx of illicit drugs like fentanyl into the United States has reached 'unacceptable levels.' He argued that the increased import taxes would compel other countries to intensify efforts in combating drug trafficking.

The anticipated tariffs, set to begin on March 4th, have already sparked concerns over global economic stability. Consumers fear heightened inflation and potential damage to the automotive industry, as Canada's and Mexico's economies brace for impact. Trump's policy could face political backlash as stakeholders assess its effects on prices and economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

