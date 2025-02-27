Wall Street Gains as Nvidia Boosts AI Optimism

Wall Street's leading indexes experienced an upward trend on Thursday following a positive forecast from AI leader Nvidia, which alleviated apprehensions about slowing demand in the technology industry.

Despite the favorable outlook, a higher-than-expected rise in weekly jobless claims tempered the initial market optimism.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average increased by 83.3 points to 43,516.44, the S&P 500 rose by 25.8 points to 5,981.88, and the Nasdaq Composite went up by 137.1 points to 19,212.363.

