Wall Street Gains as Nvidia Boosts AI Optimism
Wall Street's main indexes opened higher, driven by Nvidia's positive AI forecast, calming sector demand concerns. However, a surge in weekly jobless claims capped gains. The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq showed opening increases, reflecting cautious optimism in the market amidst mixed economic signals.
Wall Street's leading indexes experienced an upward trend on Thursday following a positive forecast from AI leader Nvidia, which alleviated apprehensions about slowing demand in the technology industry.
Despite the favorable outlook, a higher-than-expected rise in weekly jobless claims tempered the initial market optimism.
At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average increased by 83.3 points to 43,516.44, the S&P 500 rose by 25.8 points to 5,981.88, and the Nasdaq Composite went up by 137.1 points to 19,212.363.
