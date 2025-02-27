Left Menu

Wall Street Gains as Nvidia Boosts AI Optimism

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher, driven by Nvidia's positive AI forecast, calming sector demand concerns. However, a surge in weekly jobless claims capped gains. The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq showed opening increases, reflecting cautious optimism in the market amidst mixed economic signals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 20:07 IST
Wall Street Gains as Nvidia Boosts AI Optimism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street's leading indexes experienced an upward trend on Thursday following a positive forecast from AI leader Nvidia, which alleviated apprehensions about slowing demand in the technology industry.

Despite the favorable outlook, a higher-than-expected rise in weekly jobless claims tempered the initial market optimism.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average increased by 83.3 points to 43,516.44, the S&P 500 rose by 25.8 points to 5,981.88, and the Nasdaq Composite went up by 137.1 points to 19,212.363.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025