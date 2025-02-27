Safety Failures Exposed in Greece's Worst Rail Disaster of 2023

Greece's tragic rail collision in February 2023, which marked the country's most devastating train disaster, was the result of persistent safety oversights, according to a report. The fatal head-on collision between a passenger and freight train near Larissa claimed 57 lives, heightening scrutiny on the nation's railway systems.

The investigation by Greece's Air and Rail Accident Investigation Authority (HARSIA) has pinpointed severe regulatory and operational shortcomings, disclosing 17 recommendations aimed at revamping railway safety. The findings demand government and corporate accountability and emphasize urgent infrastructure overhauls, echoing victims' families' calls for justice.

The tragedy sparked mass protests in Greece, underlining public anguish over perceived governmental negligence. As the judicial investigation wraps up, the spotlight remains on unimplemented EU-funded safety projects, with European prosecutors holding Greek officials accountable. Meanwhile, families of victims continue to rally for political reckoning.

