Kavach: Delayed Yet Promising Push for Railway Safety

The Railway Ministry has extended the deadline for installing the Kavach automatic train protection system on key routes. Despite missing the original deadlines, officials aim for completion by 2026. Kavach is an indigenously developed safety technology crucial for safe train operations across India's expansive rail network.

Updated: 27-12-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 16:38 IST
The Railway Ministry has missed the original deadlines for installing the Kavach automatic train protection system on the New Delhi-Mumbai and New Delhi-Howrah routes. However, hopes remain high among officials for operational readiness by 2026.

Kavach, an indigenously developed system, employs advanced technology to assist loco pilots in maintaining safe speed limits, automatically applying brakes when necessary. So far, significant advancements have been made with about a quarter of the work commissioned, and crucial components installed on remaining routes.

Despite initial challenges of limited approved installation companies, new opportunities are arising with more firms gaining approval to expedite the implementation process across the country. The expansion will cover major networks and ensure a safer train journey for passengers nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

