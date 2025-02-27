Domestic Air Traffic Soars in January with 11.28% Growth

According to official data, domestic air traffic in India surged by 11.28% in January, reaching a total of 1.46 crore passengers compared to a year earlier. IndiGo emerged as the market leader with a 65.2% share, while Air India Group's market share saw a decline, settling at 25.7%.

Newcomer Akasa Air and SpiceJet also made gains, with their market shares rising to 4.7% and 3.2%, respectively. Despite this growth, the overall cancellation rate for domestic airlines in January was reported at 1.62%, with the highest rate recorded by Fly Big at 17.74%.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) highlighted that over 41,119 passengers were affected by cancellations, leading to compensations worth Rs 46.46 lakh. Delays impacted 1,78,934 passengers, with airlines disbursing Rs 2.38 crore for facilitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)