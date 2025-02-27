Trump Unveils Bold Tariff Plan Amid Economic Speculation

President Donald Trump announced plans to implement new tariffs against Canada, Mexico, and China, effective Tuesday, a decision likely to exacerbate tensions in the global economy. The decision also includes raising the universal tariff rate on Chinese imports to 20 per cent.

Posting on Truth Social, Trump linked the tariffs to efforts to curb drug trafficking, such as fentanyl, into the U.S. He claimed the import taxes would incentivize other countries to limit illegal trade activities. 'We cannot allow this scourge to continue to harm the USA,' he stated.

The announcement has already impacted consumer sentiment, with the Conference Board reporting a significant decline in confidence. Financial markets reacted with volatility, and Trump's economic promises face increased scrutiny as trade tensions rise.

(With inputs from agencies.)