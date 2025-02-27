New Leadership Takes Charge at CII Rajasthan
Sanjay Agarwal has been elected Chairman and Rajneesh Bhandari Vice-Chairman of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Rajasthan. Agarwal leads AU Small Finance Bank, and Bhandari is with Neuroequilibrium Diagnostic Systems Pvt Ltd. Their tenure is set for 2025-26, as per a spokesperson.
