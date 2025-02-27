Left Menu

New Leadership Takes Charge at CII Rajasthan

Sanjay Agarwal has been elected Chairman and Rajneesh Bhandari Vice-Chairman of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Rajasthan. Agarwal leads AU Small Finance Bank, and Bhandari is with Neuroequilibrium Diagnostic Systems Pvt Ltd. Their tenure is set for 2025-26, as per a spokesperson.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 27-02-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 22:12 IST
Sanjay Agarwal has ascended to the position of Chairman of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Rajasthan, while Rajneesh Bhandari has taken on the role of Vice-Chairman.

Agarwal is the driving force behind AU Small Finance Bank as its Founder, MD, and CEO. On the other hand, Bhandari is at the helm of Neuroequilibrium Diagnostic Systems Pvt Ltd as Managing Director.

The duo has been elected to steer the CII Rajasthan for the term 2025-26, a spokesperson confirmed.

