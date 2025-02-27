New Leadership Takes Charge at CII Rajasthan

Sanjay Agarwal has ascended to the position of Chairman of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Rajasthan, while Rajneesh Bhandari has taken on the role of Vice-Chairman.

Agarwal is the driving force behind AU Small Finance Bank as its Founder, MD, and CEO. On the other hand, Bhandari is at the helm of Neuroequilibrium Diagnostic Systems Pvt Ltd as Managing Director.

The duo has been elected to steer the CII Rajasthan for the term 2025-26, a spokesperson confirmed.

