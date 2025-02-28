Flights in Moscow's Sheremetevo Airport Resume After Brief Suspension

Flights at Moscow's Sheremetevo Airport have resumed following a temporary suspension introduced for the safety of civil aircraft. The Russian aviation authority announced that flight arrivals and departures were restored at 03:45 Moscow time (0045 GMT) on Friday.

During the suspension, which began at 2:41 Moscow time as reported by TASS news agency, all flight operations were briefly halted to address unspecified safety concerns. One aircraft en route to Sheremetevo was diverted to an alternate airfield at Pulkovo.

The aviation authority's swift actions emphasize their commitment to passenger safety and operational efficiency at one of Russia's busiest airports. The restoration of services was communicated via their official Telegram channel, marking a quick return to normal operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)