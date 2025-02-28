China Condemns New U.S. Tariff Threats
China rebuked U.S. President Donald Trump's new threat of a 10% tariff, maintaining that it will protect its interests. The foreign ministry criticized the U.S. for using the fentanyl crisis as leverage, emphasizing that trade wars yield no victors.
- Country:
- China
In a strong response, China's foreign ministry expressed its firm opposition to U.S. President Donald Trump's recent suggestion of imposing an additional 10% tariff on Chinese goods. The ministry announced its intention to take all necessary measures to protect its interests.
Speaking at a routine press briefing, ministry spokesperson Lin Jian accused the United States of using the fentanyl issue as a pretext to threaten China. Lin stressed that the consequences of a trade and tariff battle would leave neither side victorious.
The tension between the two global powers highlights ongoing challenges in U.S.-China relations, with trade and public health issues further complicating diplomacy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PM Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump hold talks at White House.
PM Narendra Modi arrives in White House for talks with US President Donald Trump.
French President Emmanuel Macron had a phone call with Donald Trump ahead of European emergency meeting on Ukraine, reports AP.
US Surveillance Drones Over Mexico: A Joint Effort Against Fentanyl
Canada Takes Bold Stance: Latin American Crime Groups Labeled Terrorists to Combat Fentanyl