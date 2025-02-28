Left Menu

China Condemns New U.S. Tariff Threats

China rebuked U.S. President Donald Trump's new threat of a 10% tariff, maintaining that it will protect its interests. The foreign ministry criticized the U.S. for using the fentanyl crisis as leverage, emphasizing that trade wars yield no victors.

In a strong response, China's foreign ministry expressed its firm opposition to U.S. President Donald Trump's recent suggestion of imposing an additional 10% tariff on Chinese goods. The ministry announced its intention to take all necessary measures to protect its interests.

Speaking at a routine press briefing, ministry spokesperson Lin Jian accused the United States of using the fentanyl issue as a pretext to threaten China. Lin stressed that the consequences of a trade and tariff battle would leave neither side victorious.

The tension between the two global powers highlights ongoing challenges in U.S.-China relations, with trade and public health issues further complicating diplomacy.

