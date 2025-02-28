India's Economy Shifts Gears: Strong Signs of Recovery Ahead
India's Q3 GDP grew by 6.2%, slightly below expectations but an improvement over the previous quarter. Driven by government and consumer spending, the growth is expected to continue with favorable agricultural output and renewed consumption. Economists foresee potential rate cuts from the RBI to further bolster growth.
India's economy is showing signs of recovery as the GDP for Q3 reported a 6.2% growth, slightly under the anticipated figures but better than the last quarter, according to recent data. This increase is attributed to heightened government and consumer spending.
Agriculture has been a key driver, with a robust Kharif crop boosting the sector's output. Economists noted a significant rise in private consumption, particularly in rural areas, while predicting that recent banking policy changes could further invigorate household consumption and investments.
Amid global trade uncertainties, RBI's expected shift towards a rate-cutting strategy and an accommodative stance may fuel economic growth. Experts predict continued GDP growth in the coming quarters despite macroeconomic challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- economy
- GDP
- growth
- consumer spending
- RBI
- rate cuts
- Kharif crop
- investment
- monetary policy
ALSO READ
India's Inflation Set to Align with RBI's Target Amid Favorable Conditions
Supreme Court Weighs in on Arbitral Award Modification Power
RBI Governor Calls for Fair Practices in NBFCs
Unloading of four-decade-old chemical waste from Union Carbide factory site starts in MP's Dhar district: officials.
Negligence Leads to Arrests in Serbian Nursing Home Fire