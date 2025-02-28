Left Menu

India's Economy Shifts Gears: Strong Signs of Recovery Ahead

India's Q3 GDP grew by 6.2%, slightly below expectations but an improvement over the previous quarter. Driven by government and consumer spending, the growth is expected to continue with favorable agricultural output and renewed consumption. Economists foresee potential rate cuts from the RBI to further bolster growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 17:14 IST
India's economy is showing signs of recovery as the GDP for Q3 reported a 6.2% growth, slightly under the anticipated figures but better than the last quarter, according to recent data. This increase is attributed to heightened government and consumer spending.

Agriculture has been a key driver, with a robust Kharif crop boosting the sector's output. Economists noted a significant rise in private consumption, particularly in rural areas, while predicting that recent banking policy changes could further invigorate household consumption and investments.

Amid global trade uncertainties, RBI's expected shift towards a rate-cutting strategy and an accommodative stance may fuel economic growth. Experts predict continued GDP growth in the coming quarters despite macroeconomic challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

