Seamless Coordination: AAI's Simulated Emergency Drill in West Bengal

The Airports Authority of India conducted a full-scale simulated search and rescue operation in West Bengal, showcasing coordinated efforts among multiple agencies. The drill tested response efficiency to a distress scenario involving a fictitious aircraft disappearance, highlighting preparedness and decision-making insights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 28-02-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 19:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) orchestrated a significant search and rescue operation on Friday in Howrah district, West Bengal, simulating an emergency involving an aircraft. The operation tested the readiness and coordination among Kolkata Air Traffic Control, the Indian Air Force, and several disaster response agencies.

The scenario presented was a fictitious flight from Raipur to Kolkata that vanished from radar over Jamshedpur. Kolkata ATC quickly activated the Rescue Coordination Centre, triggering a response involving multiple agencies to locate a Cessna 172. A wooden replica and a model crash site facilitated the simulation.

Officials reported that rescue teams promptly reached the site, evacuated simulated passengers, and administered medical aid. The exercise was part of the National Aeronautical Search and Rescue Exercise and concluded with a seminar on advanced SAR technologies and inter-agency collaboration.

