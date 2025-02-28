Left Menu

Euro Zone Inflation Trends Spark Rate Cut Speculation

Traders are bracing for potential rate cuts in the eurozone amid fluctuating inflation figures, notably Germany's slight rise and France's significant drop. Market adjustments reflect a 50% chance of a further rate cut by the ECB, influenced by economic data and geopolitical risks such as potential U.S. tariffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 19:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Friday, German short-dated yields hit a 10-week low following increased market speculation over potential rate cuts, prompted by weak economic data. Later, higher-than-expected German inflation figures caused a recovery in yields, with traders recalibrating their expectations.

The market priced in a 50% probability of a fourth European Central Bank (ECB) rate cut amid concerns about the eurozone's economic health. German 2-year bond yields, closely tied to ECB policy rates, initially dropped to 1.999% before rebounding to 2.025%.

The prospect of new U.S. tariffs on European exports also weighed on investor sentiment. Meanwhile, analysts suggest that an uptick in German fiscal spending could bolster the eurozone economy. With an ECB meeting on the horizon, investors are closely watching for any shift in policy rhetoric.

(With inputs from agencies.)

