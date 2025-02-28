India's Economic Strides Amidst Global Challenges

India's economy is at a critical juncture, experts assert, necessitating a growth rate exceeding 7% in Q4FY25 to meet the revised annual GDP projection of 6.5%. The latest figures reveal a slowdown to 6.2% from October to December 2024, due to shortcomings in mining and manufacturing sectors.

Despite these setbacks, the National Statistics Office reports resilience, revising its yearly estimate upward to 6.5% from 6.4%. Industry leaders emphasize the need for center-state reforms and strategic measures to sustain the growth momentum, especially amid global economic tensions.

Geopolitical risks and private sector investment hesitance pose significant challenges. Yet, moderating inflation and robust exports, notably in engineering goods and pharmaceuticals, signal optimism. Digital transformation and policy stability are seen as critical to future economic advancement.

