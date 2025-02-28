Left Menu

India's Economic Strides Amidst Global Challenges

India's GDP growth decelerated to 6.2% in Q3FY25, with an upward full-year estimate to 6.5%. Mining and manufacturing underperformed, while exports thrived. Digital transformation and policy stability are pivotal for future growth. Experts urge reform as the nation tackles global economic challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 20:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

India's economy is at a critical juncture, experts assert, necessitating a growth rate exceeding 7% in Q4FY25 to meet the revised annual GDP projection of 6.5%. The latest figures reveal a slowdown to 6.2% from October to December 2024, due to shortcomings in mining and manufacturing sectors.

Despite these setbacks, the National Statistics Office reports resilience, revising its yearly estimate upward to 6.5% from 6.4%. Industry leaders emphasize the need for center-state reforms and strategic measures to sustain the growth momentum, especially amid global economic tensions.

Geopolitical risks and private sector investment hesitance pose significant challenges. Yet, moderating inflation and robust exports, notably in engineering goods and pharmaceuticals, signal optimism. Digital transformation and policy stability are seen as critical to future economic advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

