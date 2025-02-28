Dollar Slips Amid Inflation Data and Spending Concerns

The U.S. dollar retreated on Friday, reversing its previous two days of upward momentum. This shift followed inflation findings that largely matched investor expectations, while a surprise drop in consumer spending raised concerns.

The Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index grew by 0.3% in January, aligning with economist predictions and mirroring December's unrevised increase. However, consumer spending, which drives over two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, fell by 0.2% in January after an upwardly revised 0.8% rise in December.

Thierry Wizman of Macquarie suggested this spending decline might be an anomaly, while the dollar index dropped 0.1% to 107.25. With concerns about U.S. economic growth and anticipated Federal Reserve policy shifts, markets are pricing in a potential rate cut. Political decisions, including proposed tariffs and unexpected government shifts, further shaped the market landscape.

