Wall Street Wavers as Consumer Spending Declines

Wall Street's major indexes experienced fluctuation on Friday in a session marked by cautious trading. Investors held back on making significant bets following data that revealed a decline in consumer spending in January, which heightened worries that the U.S. economy might be slowing down.

The Commerce Department reported that inflation increased as expected in the previous month, but consumer spending, a major component of the economy, fell by 0.2% following a revised 0.8% rise in December. "The spending figures came in lower than anticipated, largely due to a cooling economy, which presents a complicated situation for the Federal Reserve as it deals with both inflation and a slowing economy—a combination that could lead to stagflation," stated Peter Cardillo, Spartan Capital Securities' chief market economist.

The day's report is vital for investors seeking to predict the Federal Reserve's potential policy direction, particularly in light of continued hawkish stances on interest rates. Meanwhile, market participants remain wary of inflationary pressures from new administrative trade policies. At mid-morning, the Dow Jones rose slightly, while the S&P and Nasdaq saw minimal changes, reflecting a market concerned with overarching economic uncertainties.

