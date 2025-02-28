European Shares and Tariffs: A Complex Market Ride

European shares marked a notable 10th consecutive weekly gain, buoyed by optimism in the early part of the week. However, uncertainties loomed as sentiment turned fragile following tariff threats from U.S. President Donald Trump. The pan-European STOXX 600 index managed to close the week on a positive note, continuing its longest winning streak since early 2024.

Technology stocks, including major firms like Nvidia and ASML, led the declines. The sector suffered a 1.5% loss, exacerbated by Nvidia's disappointing earnings report. Similarly, mining stocks dipped 0.7% as gold and copper prices dropped, influenced by the strong dollar and tariff tensions.

Despite the turbulence, hopes for a Federal Reserve rate cut, supported by U.S. inflation data, helped lift sentiment. The focus remained on the European Central Bank ahead of its anticipated rate cuts. Meanwhile, Italian payments group Nexi saw significant gains, topping the index with a 9% increase in core profit.

(With inputs from agencies.)