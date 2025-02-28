Maharashtra Expands Transport Facilities with New Deputy RTO in Mira Bhayander

The Maharashtra government has taken a significant step to enhance transport services by establishing a new Deputy Regional Transport Office (RTO) in the Mira Bhayander area of Thane district. The vehicle registration code for this new facility will be MH-58, according to an official announcement.

A government resolution has tasked the state transport commissioner to locate land for the new complex, assign an interceptor vehicle, and manage staffing needs for licensing, registration, and taxation services. This new setup is seen as a practical convenience for the local population, especially under the leadership of sector MLA Pratap Sarnaik.

With this development, Maharashtra will now have a total of 34 deputy RTO offices, complementing its existing 24 RTOs. This is the 11th setup within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, joining a network of six RTOs and five deputy RTOs. Last year saw the creation of deputy RTOs in various districts including Khamgaon and Vaijapur, further expanding the state's transport infrastructure.

